TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the messy Blac Chyna/JennerDashians trial, Mary J. Blige having a ball at the Nets-Celtics playoff game, Monica clapping back at a suspected white supremacist, Deelishis continuing her evolution into Delishioso, Bhad Bhabie providing proof that she made $52 million from OnlyFans, Rick Ross taking TMI to another level, DaBaby going full DaBaby, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after being announced as the special guest on Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour.’

Produced by Live Nation, the buzzy tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd, Atlanta on October 11th, and Los Angeles on November 18th.

The 23-year-old star also linked up with Trina for a cake-clapping collab that’s sure to send strong gusts of twerk wind through strip clubs this summer.

On ‘Clap,’ the baddest and biggest trade baddie bars while copious cake-clappery commences in the skripper-stuffed video you can enjoy below:

At this point, we’re four months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features India Love, Yung Miami, and more delivering heat along with Jayda Wayda giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Ari Fletcher, and Rosa Acosta so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.