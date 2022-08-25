Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nick Cannon revealing he’s expecting his TENTH child, J. Alphonse Nicholson clapping back at Plies over offensive ‘P-Valley’ comments, Tyler Perry shocking people with the trailer for forbidden love drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ Myami emerging as MVP for ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series a few months after stunning at the Matte Collection fashion show during Miami Swim week.

The “built not bought” baddie set Instagram ablaze in a bright green string bikini and cover-up with the caption “Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol.”

The photo was from the Matte Collection fashion show at Miami Swim Week that showcased the hottest natural bodies in the game.

“I want to thank you guys sincerely for all of the love and support, I walked the runway for swim week and I just felt like it was important to put up that raw, unedited pic of myself, which I’m big on anyway but I’m excited,” said Simmons on her Instagram stories. “There are so many women who are ready to put on their two-piece and flaunt their real bodies, shout out to yall”

Earlier that week, she went Live and further stressed the importance of body positivity.

“I was such a young woman and I thought being 80 pounds was big and I really had issues growing up about it,” said Simmons on her IG Live. “I made the shifts, I made the changes. People be like ‘you can’ be vegan because you thick.‘ Well, I’m vegan! I love my body.” “It’s not about a trend, your body’s not a trend, it’s a temple,” she added while encouraging fans to love themselves as is.

This week’s compilation features La La Anthony, Rubi Rose, and Ashanti delivering heat along with Tyrese‘s ex Zelie Timothy giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Raven Tracy, Draya Michele, and Joseline so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.