Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Chrisean Rock breaking up with Blueface (AGAIN) and leaking their freaky flick, Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt making that thang thunderCLAP, Stormy Wellington getting dragged over a ‘low vibrational’ cookout plate, Diddy calling Mase a ‘fake pastor,’ T.I. celebrating his 42nd birthday with an ornately ostentatious occasion, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with City Girl JT making her return to the series about her messy Twitter tussle with Cardi B.

The spicy back-and-forth between the rappers came following news that GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” debuted at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

After the news broke, Stan Twitter dragged JT and other women featured on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” because it didn’t crack the Top 10.

It didn’t take long for Cardi and JT to start Twitter brawling, accusing one another of using ghostwriters, poking fun at chart positions and Youtube views, all while fans alleged that Nicki Minaj fueled the beef as it played out in front of the world.

The first tweet that caught fans’ attention came when the Bronx native tweeted a simple, “Go fetch,” to which JT seemingly jumped out the window and brought their private DM beef to the timeline.

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

And then…

So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer? https://t.co/tSya8WLqoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

WHY they carried on like this, we don’t know, but it kept going (and going)

No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this https://t.co/A40cSm38zr — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

That’s when Cardi brought the numbers into play, posting screenshots of different City Girls music videos and proving her collab with them far out-performed their other material.

I definitely didn’t…P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies ……My talent speaks for it self tho https://t.co/uRdbIHkyul pic.twitter.com/ODupmXuI7x — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

In response, JT claimed she didn’t care, writing, “Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy?”

Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/66I0ZEuzY8 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey delivering heat along with Draya Michele, Ari Fletcher, and Blac Chyna giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Demetria Obilor, Raven Tracy, and Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.