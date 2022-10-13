Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the deliciously messy ‘RHOP’ Season 7 premiere, Cardi B‘s burlesque birthday bash, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirming their split, ‘P-Valley’ star J. Alphonse Nicholson marrying his ‘pretty baby’ Nafeesha, Jonathan Majors pulverizing panny drawls with his Men’s Health cover, murderous ‘M3GAN’ terrorizing with TikTok dances in bonkers new trailer, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Blac Chyna making her return to the series months after losing her $100 million defamation case to the JennerDashians.

I applaud you for your tenacity over the years, @BLACCHYNA. But you just gon’ have to get a job, baby. pic.twitter.com/MWmzURqwWt — aw…ooh…alright! (@TheGreatIsNate) May 3, 2022

You may recall the mother of Rob Kardashian‘s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, suing Kylie, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris for future lost wages, alleging they defamed her and conspired to shut down her reality TV show, “Rob & Chyna” after a December 2016 incident where Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna pulled a gun on him.

In an interview with Variety just hours after the decision, Kris Jenner, 66, expressed her satisfaction with the court ruling.

Kris Jenner talks emerging victorious from Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians: "I'm glad it's over. And I'm glad it's over for the girls." https://t.co/c6aUpEHzrk pic.twitter.com/MNYZSKaD4e — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

“I’m just happy it’s over,” Jenner told Variety on the Met Gala carpet, adding that she prayed to cope with the stress of the case. “I live in my faith,” she said. “And just hope that that’s enough, and yeah. I’m glad it’s over, and I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”

According to reports from Page Six, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani claimed that Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kris not only conspired to cancel the reality show after its first season but also allegedly tried to cover it up.

The courtroom sketch artist must be enamored with Blac Chyna because these sketches are giving Halston, they’re giving Coco Chanel, they’re giving HAUTE COUTURE!!!! pic.twitter.com/XAdbzYHlP7 — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) April 20, 2022

In the end, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lawyers alleged that the network canceled the show because Rob and Chyna’s relationship simply grew too toxic.

Refusing to accept reality, Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Blac Chyna’s appeal of the verdict.

Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni spotted after court yesterday pic.twitter.com/rW97lXygcK — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 19, 2022

This week’s compilation features India Love delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Chinese Kitty giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Blac Chyna, Raven Tracy, and Johanna Leia so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.