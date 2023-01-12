Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAYS R US!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the hilariously boozy Golden Globes, Naomi Osaka announcing that she’s expecting a baby with Cordae, Ne-Yo expecting another child with baby mama Sade, 50 Cent apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for posting memes accusing her of lying during the Tory Lanez trial, Gunna‘s rocky return to social media, Jonathan Majors GOING AWF in the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania trailer, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded BMF premiere in LA.

The future ‘Black Oprah’ (who joined BMF for Season 2) turned heads at the buzzy event that brought out Tank, Mario, Omarion, 2 Chainz, Kelly Rowland, G Herbo, Cordae, D Smoke, Hit Boy, Tee Grizzly, YK Osiris, Lance Gross, Eric Bellinger, and O’Ryan along with Powerverse stars Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey, Isaac Keys, and Kris Lofton.

Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was all smiles alongside the cast including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight (and her adorable son Kashton), Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, Serayah, and new addition La La Anthony.

This week’s compilation features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Ashanti giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Saweetie, Ari Fletcher, and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.