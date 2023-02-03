Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Queen Bey‘s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ announcement, Latto getting into a petty pantyfuffle with the ‘panty police,’ Eagles Quarterbae Jalen Hurts sending new fans into swoonlivion, Meagan Good casually applying pressure in a viral video, You People sending social media into a frenzy, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jayda Cheaves making her return to the series after dishing on her butt shots and Lil Babyship.

In a recent appearance on FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, she opened up about getting illegal butt injections before the fame.

“So I got some injections (points to posterior), which is illegal, don’t do that. That’s why I don’t like talking about it, because I influence a lot of girls, and I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh well, Jayda got it, I need to get it,’ because I know a lot of people that got these same injections and they had to get theirs removed. So, my advice is not to do it, because everybody’s different. I also have breast augmentation like I’ve had my shots going on six years now.”

She’s also admitted dating has been hard since her breakup with on-again/off-again boo Lil Baby.

“It’s hard because a lot of these guys are scared,” she said. “I’ve had a situation, and one of his (Lil Baby) friends reached out like, ‘We ain’t doing that.’ So, it was just like, ‘Is this my life; is this what I’m going to have to deal with.’ I think people are intimidated because we have a child together. No matter the situation, we are always cool. We don’t let the negative interfere with our personal relationship when it comes to us being friends.”

This week’s compilation features Iggy Azalea delivering heat along with India Love and Chloe Bailey giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Kayla Nicole, and Chaney Jones so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.