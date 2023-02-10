Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

All aboard the tidday train!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Grammy week/Roc Nation brunch hysteria, social media chatter over Jonah Hill & Lauren London‘s alleged CGI kiss, LeBron breaking the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, growing hype over Rihanna‘s upcoming halftime performance at the Super Bowl, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after setting off a massive swoonami across social media.

The chart-topping star slayed the Grammys in a curve-caressing dress showcasing her award-worthy BBL that continues to send lusty fans into a frenzy.

Ain’t nobody at the Grammys but SZA…… & that wondrous wagon. pic.twitter.com/7dCnwEslm9 — The Himtations (@flyazzcaddy) February 6, 2023

With her double-platinum album SOS on pace to break Adele‘s record for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1, SZA is approaching superstar status after overcoming multiple obstacles that she opens up about in the latest edition of New York Times Magazine.

In the elegantly written deep-dive, TDE’s First Lady reflects on her harrowing journey to Pop stardom, music industry politics, dealing with fan expectations, her biggest inspirations and much more.

She’ll also be honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards next month in LA. Hosted by Quinta Brunson, the annual event will recognize music’s rising stars and A-Listers, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

This week’s compilation features Cardi B delivering heat along with JT and India Love giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Draya Michele, Normani, and Shenseea so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.