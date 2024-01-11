New year, new traps

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Katt Williams‘ internet-shattering interview with Shannon Sharpe, Halle Bailey and DDG revealing their baby boy “Halo,” Jonathan Majors getting roasted for calling Meagan Good his “Coretta,” and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after seemingly rekindling her baeship with Damson Idris.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old shared photos from her latest tropical getaway on social media where super nosy fans noticed that the background in her photos was very similar to that in pics recently posted by Idris.

Rumors of a reconciliation come just a couple months after the former couple confirmed their split to The Hollywood Reporter via a joint statement in November.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement began. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Just three weeks after announcing their breakup, the former couple was spotted at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles.

According to reports from PEOPLE at the time, a source saw the two stars leaving the premiere “side by side.” They went on to say that “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation features Ashanti delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Saweetie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Jada Kingdom, and Kris Summers so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.