Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Drake and Rick Ross’ hilariously unserious Rap squaBBLe, Nelly and Ashanti announcing their pregnancy and engagement, Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark sparking debate over unfair WNBA pay, Gunna breaking his silence on being labeled a “snitch,” Zendaya entering her villain era in upcoming tennis drama Challengers, and more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice making her return to the series after shutting down the stage at Coachella.
The “Think U The S*** (Fart)” rapper debuted a new song that samples Sean Paul’s hip-moving dancehall smash “Gimme The Light.”
Ice Spice debuts new Sean Paul-sampling "Y2K" single at Coachella pic.twitter.com/kurrs1IJ3B
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 15, 2024
According to reports, the new single will appear on her forthcoming debut album Y2K dropping sometime this year.
Booked and busy, the 24-year-old also appeared on The Shop with LeBron James, Travis Scott, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sauce Gardner, and Julio Rodriguez for good vibes and conversation on the star power-fueled podcast.
Check out the episode below:
This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kaliii delivering heat along with Erica Fontaine and Gracie Bon giving what needs to be gave.
There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Stunna Girl, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
