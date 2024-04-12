You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by J. Cole’s shocking apology for “dissing” Kendrick Lamar, Quavo and Chris Brown trading rappity-rap shade, Jeezy reportedly requesting primary custody of his daughter with Jeannie Mai, Meg & Glo’s wobbledy-wobbly ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after twerking social media into a TIZZY.

The Head-Hottie-In-Charge kicked off the viral challenge after dropping her highly anticipated GloRilla collab “Wanna Be” and its accompanying visuals ahead of the dynamic duo’s upcoming “Hot Girl Summer” tour.

A benevolent baddie, Meg tagged in SZA, Latto, Normani, Cardi B, and more to join the trending challenge that gets bigger (and bouncier) by the day.

So far, Big Latto is the only big name to enter the challenge with notable submissions from celebrity trainer/artist Kayla G., and more.

With a hit single, viral challenge, and several sold out shows, Meg and Glo’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour is already off to an amazing start.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Kim Kardashian and Kehlani giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Nique, Mia Mercy, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.