Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 61

You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by polarizing TikToker Keith Lee shattering social media (AGAIN), Keke Palmer addressing persistent pregnancy speculation, Cam Newton causing commotion with another questionable soundbite, Tyler Perry making his first serious Oscar bid with The Six Triple Eight, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after “accidentally” hard launching her new baeship with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig.

The “Mamushi” rapper surprised fans by posting the now-viral TikTok video that was meant to be kept in the drafts based in how quickly it was deleted after being posted.

But, of course, Meg’s followers got ahold of the footage and started circulating it online, seemingly confirming Meg is in a somethingship with the NBA player.

The now-deleted TikTok shows the “Mamushi” rapper laid up in bed with the Bulls baller as the two of them take part in the “most likely challenge: couple’s edition.”

Naturally, the pair had the same answers to a lot of questions like who’s more likely to get arrested and who needs the most attention but one thing they couldn’t agree on is who said, “I love you” first. Alright now!

Prior to Craig, the star was most recently linked to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku who she was spotted with in 2023 following her messy split with Pardison Fontaine.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ice Spice, Kayla Nicole, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.