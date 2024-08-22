Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 60

You know why we’re here!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by the electric Democratic National Convention, Jennifer Lopez slapping Ben Affleck with divorce papers, Ashanti and Nelly welcoming a baby boy, Beyoncé entering her whisky era, Cardi B blasting bleaching rumors, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with DreamDoll making her return to the series after causing commotion by saying BBLs are going out of style.

“I feel like natural bodies and slim, slim thick [bodies] are in right now,” said The Impact: New York star on the The Zeze Millz show, revealing that she’s determined to transition back to her natural body.

When Millz asked the rapper if she thought BBLs were no longer in fashion, DreamDoll answered with a resounding, “Yeah!”

This isn’t the first time that DreamDoll has spoken out about her reconstructive journey.

In a 2022 interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, the Bronx native opened up about the difficulties to remove her dangerous silicone butt injections and revealed that she had four reconstructive procedures to make her derriere appear more natural.

When Yee asked the rapper what prompted her reconstructive journey, DreamDoll revealed that her butt shots were becoming painful.

“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” the former Bad Girls Club star explained. “I got four reductions already. Its levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like — it’s way harder to take [the silicone] out [than to put it in]. People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out,’— B–ch I took this sh-t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all a***, f**k that,” the rapper added. “I just wanted a more natural body, and I still do. So I’m just slowly getting there, slow takes time.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Janelle Monáe and giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Teyana Taylor, Mia Mercy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.