Meagan Good 'Pays For Everything' With Jonathan Majors

Captain Save-A-Kang? Rumor Alleges Meagan Good Coretta Covers Jonathan Majors’ Bills & Child Support, Insiders & Social Media Raise Concerns

Published on September 9, 2024

Put the paid “PR relationship” rumors to rest because Meagan Good‘s circle reportedly worries that she’s the only one who “pays for everything” in her relationship with Jonathan Majors. The beloved baddie is in her bag, but is her man in it, too?

Welp, we knew Good held down her Kang in court during his domestic assault trial, but an anonymous source told Life & Style she’s also holding down his expenses and child support payments, even if she “may not be able to pay her mortgage.” Girl, what????

Jonathan Majors Was Dropped From A Reported $20 Million Disney Deal

It’s been a grand opening, grand closing for the Creed III star who was poised to dominate Hollywood like he already conquered the box office in early 2023. After his charge from a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Majors’ rising star went into freefall, and it seems so did his finances. His impressive slate of brand deals, Oscar-buzzworthy movies, and representation quickly went down the drain.

Even Marvel, which expected Kang to play a key villain throughout the franchise for a reported $20 million, dropped Majors immediately following his assault and harassment conviction in December 2023.

Did Meagan Good And Her Coretta Coins Cover Jonathan Majors During His Downfall? Rumor Alleges “Meagan Pays For Everything”

Everybody appeared to jump ship except Meagan Good, who surprisingly popped out with Majors weeks after his arrest. The previously private star flaunting the new relationship while facing charges for abuse in his last one raised questions about Good rehabilitating his image.

The Divorce In The Black actress recently spoke out to defend her Kang coupledom after a viral video renewed debates about whether it’s a publicity “stunt.” However, Life & Style’s source echoes the sentiment, saying, “No one knows what Meagan sees in him.” Yikes!

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Majors previously revealed that her friends “advised” her against the relationship. It sounds like their opinions haven’t changed as Good continues to stand by her man. Maybe the Harlem hottie deserves her own Perseverance Award because allegedly, “Meagan pays for everything.”

Of course, covering the Majors’ child support payments would be vital to keep him out of further legal troubles. Yet, the source described Good, with an estimated net worth of $5 million, as funding his luxury expenses as well. If Good paid for Majors’ signature boneless suits, someone owes our fashionable fave a refund.

“They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy,” the insider added.

Now, sis…

While many people have opinions about the romance, insiders’ concerns are reportedly deeper than PR or gender roles while dating Someone close to Good also claims supporting Majors and his lifestyle could become a serious liability.

“If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage,” the source continued.

Majors may make a career comeback with his upcoming role in Martin Villeneuve’s Merciless. Until then, the couple might be lucky that Good, who recently executive produced and starred in Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, stays booked and busy.

