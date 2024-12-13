Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 74

An early gift for you!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a bustling almost-Christmas week dominated by Remy Ma accusing estranged hubby Papoose of cheating with world champion boxer Claressa Shields, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy stealing the show at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere, Drea Kelly defending her decision to keep R. Kelly’s last name, Common doubling down on Jennifer Hudson marriage rumors, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after shutting down eyebrow-raising Tiktok talk that she hooked up with Latto‘s alleged boo, 21 Savage.

The ‘Richtivities’ rapper denied rumors that she was romantically involved with 21 Savage while vacationing in Dubai.

For those connecting the dots at home, the rumor appears to have started via YouTuber Tasha K whose comments about the alleged hookup surfaced on TikTok.

In a screenshot shared by TheNeighborhoodTalk, Saweetie can be seen calling out a social media user who attempted to stir up the rumors in the comments section of her recent interview with Mystery Fashionist.

“Literally never met him. Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY!” the rap star clapped back at the social media stranger, citing Latto’s song “Brokey” from her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ciara delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Tahiri giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Mia Mercy, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.