Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 74

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 74

Published on December 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

An early gift for you!

IHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Backstage

Source: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

 

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a bustling almost-Christmas week dominated by Remy Ma accusing estranged hubby Papoose of cheating with world champion boxer Claressa Shields, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy stealing the show at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere, Drea Kelly defending her decision to keep R. Kelly’s last name, Common doubling down on Jennifer Hudson marriage rumors, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after shutting down eyebrow-raising Tiktok talk that she hooked up with Latto‘s alleged boo, 21 Savage.

The ‘Richtivities’ rapper denied rumors that she was romantically involved with 21 Savage while vacationing in Dubai.

For those connecting the dots at home, the rumor appears to have started via YouTuber Tasha K whose comments about the alleged hookup surfaced on TikTok.

In a screenshot shared by TheNeighborhoodTalk, Saweetie can be seen calling out a social media user who attempted to stir up the rumors in the comments section of her recent interview with Mystery Fashionist.

“Literally never met him. Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY!” the rap star clapped back at the social media stranger, citing Latto’s song “Brokey” from her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ciara delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Tahiri giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Mia Mercy, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

21 Savage Alexis Skyy Bernice Burgos Beyonce Black Onlyfans Blue Ivy celebrity thirst traps Ciara Hottest Thirst Traps mia mercy Newsletter Serayah shenseea summer thirst traps Tahiri thirst traps yasmine lopez
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close