LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Commits To Arizona

We Love To See It: LeBron James’ Youngest Son Bryce Announces Commitment To Arizona

Published on January 2, 2025

King-Drew v Sierra Canyon

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

After Bryce James announced his commitment to Arizona, LeBron James is one step closer to making his dream of playing with both sons a reality.

The NBA is entering the final days of LeBron James’ era of professional basketball with his retirement quickly approaching. Bron has given professional basketball his entire life after going straight to the league at 18. King James has spent the bulk of his life as a professional athlete and honestly has nothing left to prove.

His last wish is to play in the NBA with his sons and with Bronny officially a Los Angeles Lakers he’s halfway there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DC453E7zKHe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

According to ESPN, Bron is now 75% to his dream following his youngest son’s shocking announcement. On Instagram, Bryce James announced his commitment to play college basketball for the University of Arizona.

Considering Bron’s legacy in Ohio it’s shocking that his children decided against attending Ohio State University. Ohio State fiercely recruited Bronny but failed to land the oldest James son after he committed to USC. Bryce reportedly received offers from Ohio State and Duquesne as a four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon.

If King James can hold for two more seasons he will fulfill everything on his professional wish list.

Bronny James Jr Bryce James LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Newsletter

