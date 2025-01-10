Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 77

Welcome! Help yourself to refreshments in the back

Back at it again with another essential batch of thirst traps that dropped during a skressful week dominated by deadly wild fires raging across LA, Chlöe Bailey breaking her silence on the Burna Boy romance rumors, Karen Huger missing the RHOP reunion to enter rehab, Cardi B claiming she’s putting a pause on dating to focus on her album, Megan Thee Stallion fans dragging her new boo Torrey Craig’s passive aggressive ex, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after dropping another cheeky collection of thirst traps, hottie hijinks, and ‘LANA’ lifin’ ahead of the One Of The Days premiere.

The ‘Snooze’ singer delivered the randomly assorted goods amid her buzzy press tour with Keke Palmer to promote their upcoming buddy comedy in theaters Jan. 17.

In One Of Them Days, Keke (Dreux) and SZA (Alyssa) are BFFs and roommates who find themselves in a hilarious race against time after discovering that Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money.

With eviction looming, the unserious duo embarks on a series of wild misadventures, all while trying to save their friendship and their apartment.

Check out the trailer below:

Written and directed by Rap Sh!t alums Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont, the kooky film features a star-studded supporting cast headlined Katt Williams while marking a landmark collab between Issa Rae’s production company HOORAE and diverse creatives powered by Sony Pictures’ CoCre lab.

“[Singleton] is one of my favorite writers because there’s such an effortless display of friendship, of Black women [in her work],” said Rae who’s credited as a producer on the film. “She has a way of being able to create people that I know, that I’m familiar with, and put them in these situations that I or friends have been in, and they’re just real while also being smartly written. This particular project, as soon as I read it, I was like, ‘Yesss, this is kind of a female Friday.’ But it’s its own unique story that will stand on its own.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Latto delivering heat along with Melyssa Ford and Raven Tracy giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Karin Jinsui, WNBA star Lexie Brown, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.