Drew Sidora Reveals She Used To Date Michael B. Jordan & The ‘Sinners’ Star Sparked A Bae-Watch With THIS Baddie

Drew Sidora spilled the tea on everything we want to know from #RHOA shade to her divorce drama, and her retired relationship roster. Before Michael B. Jordan was Smoke and Stack, Killmonger, or Adonis Creed, he was Drew’s boo.

Source: Paras Griffin/Ian West

Carlos King went deep for the Bravo babe’s new interview on Reality with the King. As BOSSIP previously reported, Drew set the record straight about her friendly flirtationship with Ty Young that sparked “Munch” Madness rumors from the baller’s ex, Mimi Faust. While The Game star clarified she never played for the same team as Ty, she did run down some VIPs in her past.

Drew didn’t deny how her now estranged ex, Ralph Pittman, was fine and charming enough to sweep her off her feet in the whirlwind start to their marriage. However, he’s just the latest, not necessarily the greatest arm candy she’s ever had. Drew already shocked fans and “got in trouble for” revealing she used to date LeBron James once upon a time. Now, she’s sharing that Michael B. Jordan fit the bill for her “biceps, not bellies” standards.

“I never said that out loud publicly, but people that know, know,” she said about their time together when he starred on All My Children in the early 2000s. “He asked me to be his date to the NAACP awards,” Drew recalled. “My sister Allison … he would come over and she would cook for him … I met his mom, and you know it was great,” she continued.

Carlos followed up, asking whether Drew would spin the block now that he’s single and she’s soon-to-be divorced. She didn’t rule out the possibility, as long as it’s something “organic” if their paths ever cross again.

Watch Drew Sidora’s full interview about where she stands with Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton, her divorce from Ralph, and going for a RIAA Gold plaque with her new album on Reality with the King below.

Check out the latest baddie to have Michael B. Jordan going viral after the flip!