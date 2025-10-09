Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 18

You know why we’re here!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Porsha Williams’ seemingly switching teams after her messy divorce, Latto stirring up pregnancy rumors during a recent performance, Offset shutting down rumors he smashed Saweetie, Teyana Taylor publicly lusting over Aaron Pierre, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series amid swirling rumors she’s cowboy canoodling with Shaboozey.

This comes after the chart-topping cowboy posted a photo dump of some recent moments that included an eye-catching video of a woman running up to a Chinese fast food spot and, while he didn’t show her face, she looked very much like the SZA we know and love.

It didn’t take long for fans to dig up some pictures and another video proving the woman in question is, in fact, SZA, wearing the same exact outfit and posing in front of the same spot.

While this is undeniable proof that SZA and Shaboozey linked up, it’s not exactly confirmation that they’re dating. But, then again, it’s also veryyyy similar to how Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion soft-launched their Klaygan coupledom a few weeks back in July.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kehlani delivering heat along with Angel Reese and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Ice Spice, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718

Related Tags

Angel Reese Bernice Burgos celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Ice Spice Kehlani Latto Newsletter ONE MusicFest summer thirst traps sza thirst trap thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

MadameNoire
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was ‘Deeper Than That’

Deion Sanders and Karrueche

Coupled Up Caretaker: Deion Sanders Has 16th Surgery In Past 3 Years While Rumored-Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Stands By His Side

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close