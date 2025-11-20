Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 122

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on November 20, 2025

Yes lawd!

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY Media Group

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during a busy week dominated by Cardi B revealing photos of her precious baby boy, Bravo boss Frances Berwick opening the door for a Nene Leakes return to RHOA, Usher suing his longtime friend and producer Bryan-Michael Cox over unpaid loan, Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page sending social media into swoonlivion, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Kayla Nicole making her return to the series after winning Halloween 2025 with her viral homage to Toni Braxton.

In the buzzy video, the professional baddie can be seen recreating the R&B legend’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” visuals in an epic moment seemingly aimed at Taylor Swift and ex-boo Travis Kelce.

Naturally, the internet erupted over the spicy video that doubled as a long-awaited maybe-response to Tayvis with lyrics that sparked speculation that Kayla fired shots at the Super Bowl champ.

However, her dressing up as Toni and singing that particular song appears to have been one big coincidence based on her recent interview at this year’s star-studded Ebony Power 100 Gala.

“Last year, I did Ciara — ‘Ride.’ Had a little viral moment. This year I did Toni,” she said during a red carpet interview.

“To be honest, that iconic dress, I have a girlfriend, she has a jewelry brand, I have to shout her out, Lace by Tanaya, she made that dress. That is a handmade piece that I wore. So it just worked out perfectly.”

“I had the wardrobe. I knew that song like the back of my hand. I’ve been singing that since 2000. So it just— it made sense.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Mariah The Scientist and Serena Page giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Raven Loso, Priscilla Donkoh, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

