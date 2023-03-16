Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Lil Meech baring his Black Mafia beefstick on ‘BMF,’ Khloé getting klowned (AGAIN) for praising Trystin’ Thompson in birthday message, Ciara causing commotion with her barely-there baddiefit at Vanity Fair’s Oscars bash, Chilli stepping out with boo thang Matthew Lawrence, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after setting the gram ablaze with thirst traps from her latest sun-splashed slaycation.

The ‘Rock Wit U’ singer took her talents to Abu Dhabi for sun-splashed shenanigans, premium thirst traps, and a lavish breakfast outside our tax bracket that set off yet another thirst wave across the gram.

Booked and busy, sun-kissed ‘Shanti posted herself enjoying a floating breakfast while basking in luxury courtesy of Club Privé By Rixos Saadiyat Island based on the tags on her posts.

Ashanti takes a vacation every 7 to 10 business days😂 https://t.co/QveCwwGZZk — Cameron Searles (@CJSearle93) March 15, 2023

Described as ‘the next level of luxury delivering a secluded retreat and picture-perfect beachside luxury living in an Arabian Paradise Island,’ we can only hope to enjoy these types of lavish accommodations someday.

Her latest slaycation comes just weeks after she sizzled the gram with a throwback to her feathered carnival slay in 2019.

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj delivering heat along with Ciara and Caresha giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Draya Michele, Iggy Azalea, and Rosa Acosta so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.