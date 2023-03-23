TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Tamar and Kandi‘s messy R&Beef, Xscape and SWV trading shade, Chlöe Bailey getting unfairly dragged over her spicy sex scene with Damson Idris on Swarm, Ciara clapping back at critics of her barely-there baddiefit, Tasha K confirming she lost $4 million appeal in Cardi B lawsuit, Tekashi 6ix9ine getting brutally beaten at Florida gym, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after SZZLING social media with her sexy new SKIMS campaign.

The ‘Snooze’ singer literally BODIES every shot in the buzzy ‘Fits Everybody’ campaign that set off yet another swoonami across social media.

Inspired by her influence and storied music career, SZA represents a profound female success story–one of determination, diversity, and distinctive talent–that SKIMS believes reflect its community.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director of SKIMS.

With this campaign, SKIMS continues to align with pop culture moments and solidify the brand as a major player in celebrity casting and marketing.

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj delivering heat along with Ciara and Caresha giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ashanti, Chlöe Bailey, and City Girl JT so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.