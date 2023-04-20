We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Jonathan Majors‘ steep fall from grace, Yung Miami revealing she’s single after going with Diddy real bad, Chance The Hip Winer having a timeee at Jamaica Carnival, Monet Tejada going full Monet Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with springtime Saweetie making her return to the series after leaving social media sprung over her sexy Slaychella style.

The ‘My Type’ rapper turned heads at the 2023 Revolve Festival during Coachella where she made a splash as the surprise guest during Latto‘s cake-clapping set.

Saweetie as a performance guest for Latto Coachella Sahara Set 🎡✨💕 pic.twitter.com/llNPqvpVm2 — $AWEETIE’S ARCHIVE (@theicyarchive) April 17, 2023

When she wasn’t shutting down the Coachella stage, she shined at the invite-only Revolve festival that continues to command clout as one of the most exclusive events for artists, influencers, and famous somebodies during the first weekend of the famed festival.

This year, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell, Supergoop, Touchland, LaCroix, Quay, and other notable brands partnered with the festival for exclusive activations far outside our tax bracket.

As expected, Saweetie stunned with rainbow-swirled, booty length hair, a curve-caressing denim bustier, and sexy cowgirl baddiefit that stood out in a sea of daring fashion.

This week’s compilation features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Bernice Burgos, and Iggy Azalea so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.