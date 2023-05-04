1-888-TID-DAYS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the star-studded Met Gala, Da Brat and Judy stirring up hysteria over their sperm donor selection, Lil Meech and Summer Walker seemingly confirming their somethingship, Brian McKnight getting dragged for ‘trolling’ his old kids with his new kids, Monet Tejada’s deception in the dancery, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Janelle Monáe making her return to the series after bawwwwdying her Met Gala afterparty in a buzzy black baekini.

The intergalactic baddie stunned in a see-through Thom Browne dress before stripping down into a barely-there baddiefit that immediately went viral across social media.

In a quick Q&A with ESSENCE, Monáe revealed that “Jamaican food and sex” were the secret to her stunning physique that continues to elevate her to elite baddie status in Hollywood.

Once she was done slaying the Met, Monáe dazzled guests at thee afterparty that brought out Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Yara Shahidi, and more to the top-floor Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line in NYC.

Janelle Monae last night at the Met Gala 👀 pic.twitter.com/qVSefDni9o — BrandNewHipHop (@BrandN3wHipHop) May 2, 2023

And yes, a timeeee was had at the buzzy bash where Monáe performed her latest hit “Float” and jammed to the hip-moving vibes provided by Kaytranada.

Sheee is Fucking fabulous!! ⁦@JanelleMonae⁩ killing it at Boom standard hotel NYC after party #metgala pic.twitter.com/caM3U34Iva — Marc Bouwer (@MarcBouwer) May 2, 2023

This week’s compilation features SZA delivering heat along with Saweetie and Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Keyshia Ka’oir, Kimbella Matos, and Yasmine Lopez so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.