Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Summer Walker‘s apparent split with Lil Meech, Chlöe Bailey refueling Gunna romance rumors, Yo Gotti surprising GloRilla with $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach truck for her birthday, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revealing the sex of their second baby, Jonathan Majors appearing in the Loki Season 2 trailer amid his legal issues, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA Thee Stallion making her return to the series after BBLowing up the gram with back-to-back thirst trap dumps.

The “Snooze” singer BBLessed fans with caked up candids, screen-lickable selfies, and more in back-to-back thirst trap dumps seemingly captured over the past few months.

SZA opened up about her award-worthy BBL in a recent cover interview with ELLE Magazine.

Months earlier, she confirmed the procedure on the title track of her chart-topping SOS album and throughout the project.

The superstar songstress, who considers herself a homebody, told writer Sylvia Obell that on the rare occasion she feels like dressing up to go out, she focuses on accentuating her favorite accessory.

SZA balancing the hot sauce on the booty 🍑🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y53zlrxl7I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 10, 2023

“I treat my butt like a purse,” said SZA. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

She also made sure to note that the decision to have the surgery was hers alone and not the result of trying to fit industry standards.

“I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she says. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more a**.”

Sza got the best bbl in the world. pic.twitter.com/RL7nDOuzcu — Sapphic Slayicia Fox 👄💋💄 (@slayicia) December 10, 2022

As previously reported, SZA dropped a line saying, “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

She later reiterated that her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing, “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

SZA such a baddie 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZUn8u5Iftg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 8, 2023

This week’s compilation features Saweetie delivering heat along with Big Latto and Lira Galore.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kayla Nicole, Tori Brixx, and Kristiana King so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.