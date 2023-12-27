Bossip Video
2023 Celebrity Couples

Source: Freddy O/ Kevin Mazur/ John Lamparski/ Paras Griffin / Getty

While 2023 was a year for BIG breakups, love was in the air for some celebrity couples who rekindled old flames, made their love Instagram official, and popped the question.

As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who beat the odds with their love and sparked heart-eye goo.

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

From super-secret and swoon-worthy nuptials to super-secret engagements, see 2023’s headline-making lovers on the flip.

World Premiere Of Netflix's "Day Shift" - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Nelly & Ashanti

Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Back in September, Ashanti confirmed rumors that she reconciled with Nelly at the MTV VMAs by carrying a personalized clutch bag featuring a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Dilemma” rapper.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 - Arrivals - New Jersey

Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

Her big reveal came after Nelly confirmed their romance in an interview with Love & Hip Hop’s Rasheeda on her Boss Moves with Rasheeda Philo show.

“We cool again,” the smiling rapper said in the interview, which was posted by The Shade Room on Instagram.

“I think it surprised both of us,” he continued. “It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

Fast forward to the present day and Nelly bought her bae a car amid rumors that they’re expecting a child.

Kelis & Bill Murray

Over the summer, social media was a in a frenzy when it was confirmed that paranormal pop-pop Billy Murray was dating “Milkshake” crooner Kelis.

Page Six reported that the two started dating back in June and met up a few times in the States, as well as in London.

“They’ve clearly hit it off,’ the insider continued. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla [in South London].”

 

The romance however was reportedly short lived and after just two months they called it off.

“The two are still very fond of each other, but things just ran their course,” reported Page Six. 

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Tamar Braxton & Jeremy “JR” Robinson

Queens Court

Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

On Christmas Day, Tamar Braton excitedly told her followers that she was having a “merry” time after Jeremy JR Robinson asked her to marry him, again. The two had a brief breakup in October after the attorney called it quits with the singer to “focus on positivity.” They reconciled earlier this month, even after a scandal surrounding reality star Tommie Lee.

Queens Court

Source: Freddy O / Freddy O

The couple’s first engagement was announced during the finale of Will Packer’s Queens Court dating show which aired in March.

Gloria Carter & Roxanne Wiltshire

Back in July, Jay Z’s mother Gloria Carter wed her longtime love Roxanne Wiltshire in New York City.

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The wedding had an A-list guestlist that included (of course) Jay Z, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

 

On Jay-Z’s album 4:44, he first opened up about his mother coming out to him as a lesbian on a track called “Smile” back in 2017.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” Hov rapped in the song. “Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

After announcing his crush on her in 2015, Yo Gotti bagged his dream girl Angela Simmons, and went IG official with her via a flashy New Year’s Eve photoshoot.

After announcing their relationship, they made their first public appearance together at a Grizzlies and Cavaliers game, where they sat courtside in Gotti’s hometown and they’ve since showered social media with their love story.

Angela bought her rapper boo a Tesla for his birthday and this Christmas, Gotti gifted the socialite with an array of Birkin bags believed to cost $400K.

 

Jennifer Hudson & Common

March For Our Lives In Washington, DC

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

In November, EGOT Jennifer Hudson seemingly confirmed her romance with Common after months of speculation.

During an interview on CBS This Morning, Gayle King asked the talk show host’s love life.

“Word on the street is that you’re very happy?” Gayle asked.

“I am very happy,” Jennifer confirmed.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Presented By Clive Davis And The Recording Academy Honoring Martin Bandier - Backstage And Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

“Very nice relationship,” Gayle continued, to which Jennifer confirmed, “Yes, ma’am.”

“With someone who shall remain nameless,” Gayle teased about her new love.

“So you’re boo’ed up?” interjected co-host Nate Burleson.

“Booed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up,” Jennifer joked. “It’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure,” she added.

Her confirmation came after she shut down rumors in September 2022 to Entertainment Tonight and alleged that people were creating false narratives.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Green Bay Packers safety  Jonathan Owens wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 6 after an initial courthouse ceremony.

During their big Cabo celebration at Nobu Los Cabos, the pair exchanged vows in front of 144 family members and friends. The gold medalist was escorted down the aisle by her father Ronald Biles and met her Uncle Paul, who officiated the ceremony, at the end of the rows.

Simone also had four dresses and the newlyweds wore matching custom-made Nike Air Force One Lows. The couple has been in negative headlines as of late after Jonathan told The Pivot podcast that he had “no clue” who the most decorated gymnast of all time was and told a story about how she “pulled him” on the dating app Rya.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” said the NFL player.

Despite detractors, Simone and Jonathan remained unbothered by the backlash. 

 

2022 World Series Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros

Source: Mary DeCicco / Getty

Bresha Webb & Nick Jones Jr.

The Black Excellence Brunch Honors Singer, Actress And Television Personality Kelly Rowland

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. made us swoon with their coupledom this year.

The Run the World star and her TV writer husband met through Nick’s friend Loni Love and tied the knot on Feb. 4 in an “old Hollywood glam” themed wedding at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California.

“It feels like an answered prayer,” Webb told PEOPLE of her nuptials. “Having a successful career, I started to doubt that my dream of marriage and family was ever going to come true. Now that I have a husband and now daughter, I trust God’s timing in everything. Because our love couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.”

 

Celebrity guests at the wedding included Kelly Rowland, Essence Atkins, Angel Laketa Tanksley, and Zulay Henao, who all served as bridesmaids.

Most recently, Bresha announced that they’re expecting their first child, a baby girl.

 

