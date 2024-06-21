You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kendrick Lamar’s star-studded ‘Pop Out’ show on Juneteenth, Ashanti revealing her secret matrimony with Nelly, Simon and Porsha continuing their shade-trading shenanigans, Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict opening up about their messy matrimony in Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black, the Boston Celtics beating Kyrie and Luka’s Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after blowing the roof off her sold out Hot Girl Summer Tour stops in Houston.

Thee hot girl coach rocked her hometown crowd on back-to-back nights and surprised fans by bringing out Houston legends Lil Keke, Slim Thug, and Bun B during the sold out shows.

Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B, Slim Thug & Lil’ Keke on stage at the #HotGirlSummerTour in Houston. pic.twitter.com/AAFq3PEeqP — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) June 15, 2024

According to Houston Press, this marked Meg’s first hometown performance since 2019 when she rocked out at Warehouse Live, which holds 1300 people. Coincidentally, the show was sold out, much like her first night in Houston on her first arena tour.

Megan Thee Stallion on stage at her SOLD OUT #HotGirlSummerTour in Houston. pic.twitter.com/FzCFdC3kOB — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) June 15, 2024

“This is a special night,” she said, at one point during the show. “This is night one of the motherf*cking 100% sold-out hottie tour in Houston, Texas. Y’all know what we’ve been through. I love y’all. I appreciate y’all. I respect y’all. And I’m grateful for y’all.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features JT delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Tori Brixx, Mia Mercy, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.