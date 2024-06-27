Treat yo’ self!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kenya Moore getting fired from RHOA over explicit photo saga, new Lakers coach JJ Redick being accused of calling a Black woman the n-word, Halle Berry shattering social media with her thinly-veiled thirst trap, Gunna revealing he’s still signed to YSL, Monet finding out who set her up on Power Book II: Ghost, Brandy beefing with her racist monster-in-law in creepy new The Front Room trailer, Lupita scurrying to save her cat in A Quiet Place: Day One, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Teyana Taylor making her return to the series after ripping the runway at the star-studded Vogue World: Paris event ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The multi-hyphenate star popped out in Paco Rabanne to pay homage to the 1960s while glittering in a gorgeous mini dress with a platinum blonde bob.

Other standouts included FKA twigs, Jeremy Pope, Colman Domingo, and Ciara who made a surprise cameo in an ethereal gold and neon custom Givenchy gown. Whew!

Representing for the sports legends were Venus and Serena who commanded the catwalk with a troupe of tennis dancers as Bad Bunny rocked the mic.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Halle Berry delivering heat along with Summer Walker and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Latto, Kayla Nicole, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.