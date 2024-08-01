Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 57

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kamala Harris’ ascension into political superstardom, Cardi B slapping Offset with divorce papers (again), Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as a supervillain, Jonathan Majors expressing his heartbreak over the MCU seemingly moving on from Kang, LeToya Luckett jumping the broom with Taleo Coles, Joie Chavis and her ex-baller boo Trevon Diggs kissing at their baby shower, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after stunning in first look photos from Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

The professional baddie is one of several big names in the limited series which tells the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

Harvey will step into the heels of famed singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1975 for her performance in Doctor Jazz.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) as he hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

“Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the silk-pressed trailer below:

Executive Produced by Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Showrunner/Creator/Writer Shaye Ogbonna, the highly anticipated series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, and Hart as Chicken Man with the plan.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Janelle Monáe and India Love giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jenise Hart, Dulce Moon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.