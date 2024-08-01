Entertainment

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 57

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 57

Published on August 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

Tristan Schukraft Celebrate a New Era at "The Abbey" Party

Source: Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kamala Harris’ ascension into political superstardom, Cardi B slapping Offset with divorce papers (again), Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as a supervillain, Jonathan Majors expressing his heartbreak over the MCU seemingly moving on from Kang, LeToya Luckett jumping the broom with Taleo Coles, Joie Chavis and her ex-baller boo Trevon Diggs kissing at their baby shower, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after stunning in first look photos from Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

The professional baddie is one of several big names in the limited series which tells the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

Harvey will step into the heels of famed singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1975 for her performance in Doctor Jazz.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) as he hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

“Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,” per the official synopsis.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

Check out the silk-pressed trailer below:

Executive Produced by Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Showrunner/Creator/Writer Shaye Ogbonna, the highly anticipated series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, and Hart as Chicken Man with the plan.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Janelle Monáe and India Love giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jenise Hart, Dulce Moon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

https://instagram.com/p/C98Az0Hu2Rv/?hl=en

SEE ALSO

https://instagram.com/p/C9oH4X7tpAi/

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

https://instagram.com/p/C9YDWhJxPh1/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps hottest celebrity pics on instagram Hottest Thirst Traps india love janelle monae Lori Harvey Newsletter summer summer thirst traps thirst traps

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close