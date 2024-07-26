Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 56

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by President Biden endorsing Kamala Harris for President, Joseline and Amber Rose’s College Hill clobber fest finally leaking, Lil Rel Howery showing off his stunning weight loss, Lori Harvey flexing her flawless face card in a Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist promo photo, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Halle Berry making her return to the series after sending fans into a frisky feline FRENZY over her topless thirrrst traps.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, celebrated the 20th Anniversary of polarizing comic book flick Catwoman in a sexy series of topless thirrrst traps with rescue cats paying tribute to her iconic character Patience Phillips.

Since its release in 2004, Catwoman has existed in the pop culture pantheon of massive flops before its recent ‘it’s not that bad’ comeback on social media.

You may recall Berry winning a RAZZIE for her campy performance in the film and showing up to the ceremony with her Oscar to accept the trophy for Worst Performance.

Despite that famous flex, Berry admittedly carried the negativity surrounding the panned film for years.

“I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone,” she revealed in a retrospective interview with EW. “All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it. Being a Black woman, I’m used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself,” she continued. “I’m used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way. I didn’t want to be casual about it, but I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving. It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Ciara delivering heat along with Coco Jones and Jordyn Woods giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Brandi Kelly, Erica Fontaine, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.