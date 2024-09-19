Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 64

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Diddy’s deeply disturbing federal indictment, Brittany Renner revealing the cruel reality of her modest new lifestyle, SZA BBLessing fans with another copiously caked up carousel on the gram, vibey Virgo 2 Chainz celebrating his birthday at a flower powered Fantasyland, Ryan Destiny shining as Queen of the Ring Claressa Shields in The Fire Inside trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Coco Jones making her return to the series after reprising her role as Hillary Banks in Season 3 of Bel-Air now streaming on Peacock.

In the most provocative season yet, Jones faces shocking hurdles in her romantic journey with LaMarcus (Jordan L. Jones) that parallel the marital challenges faced by her parents Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) who enter a very, uh, intriguing chapter of their marriage.

We also see Will make an exciting pivot while teaming up with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and repair his damaged reputation.

And while the dynamic duo has exciting wins, working together reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been watching since Season 1.

“Season 3 is summer season of Bel-Air!” said Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer Carla Banks Waddles. “No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations, and lots of summer lovin.'” “Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features SZA delivering heat along with Mariah The Scientist and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kayla Nicole, Chinese Kitty, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.