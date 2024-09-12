Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 63

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by the hilariously unserious Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate, Shannon Sharpe accidentally posting his smithereen smash session on IG Live, Meagan Good reportedly paying Jonathan Majors’ bills and child support, Kendrick Lamar resurfacing with an ominous new single after surprise Super Bowl announcement, Cardi B and Offset welcoming their third child, NeNe Leakes seemingly soft launching her return to Bravo, the messy ladies of RHOP making their return in the Season 9 trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded 2024 VMAs.

The ‘Girls Need Love’ singer turned heads with a curve-caressing cheetah print dress ahead of the show hosted by a versatile Megan Thee Stallion who ran through her hits during the night’s buzziest performance.

Other performers included Anitta, Eminem, GloRilla, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and more with Katy Perry going full Katy Perry after being honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

Taking home a whopping 7 Moon Men was Taylor Swift who tied Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMAs history with 30 wins.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Queen Naija delivering heat along with Erica Fontaine and Chaney Jones giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ayisha Diaz, Shelah Marie, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.