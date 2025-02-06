Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 81

Thirst trap o’clock!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Kendrick winning FIVE Grammys for smash hit Drake diss ‘Not Like Us,’ Beyoncé’s shocked Grammy reaction memes taking over the internet, Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor sparking dating rumors, Travis Kelce getting dragged over Trump comments, Maldives mama Lori Harvey slaying on vacay ahead of her PLAYBOY debut, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after joining GloRilla in the Set It Off-inspired video for ‘Procedure’ off the Memphis rapper’s hit Glorious album.

Check it out below:

This comes just a week after the ‘Big Energy’ rapper dropped her highly anticipated street hit “Blick Sum” featuring Playboi Carti.

Last August, the buzzy record took the internet by storm with a surprising feature from Playboi Carti whose verse wasn’t on the final version of Latto’s latest release Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Rumors swirled that Carti removed his verse due to the ongoing beef between Latto and his friend Ice Spice, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Fast-forward six months to the long-awaited official release of “Blick Sum” coupled with a Gunnerstahl-directed visual featuring an appearance from 2 Chainz.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Victoria Monét and Ari Fletcher giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Jai Nice, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.