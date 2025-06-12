Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 99

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 99

Published on June 12, 2025

1 of 20

You know why we’re here!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by the star-studded BET Awards show, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s budding baeship, Yung Miami getting trolled for “missing Diddy’s money,” Porsha’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia getting deported back to Nigeria, Taraji going through emotional DISTRESS in Tyler Perry’s Straw, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jordyn Woods making her return to the series after supporting her baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns during the NY Knicks’ buzzy playoff run.

The professional baddie recently celebrated their fifth anniversary while keeping the focus on bae’s playoff game.

“The focus today is the playoffs!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the couple at dinner. “But happy 5 years to us…time has just flown by but as also felt like we’ve been together forever!”

A few days earlier, she revealed her superstitious routine in support of her man’s team that was eliminated by the surging Pacers despite her best efforts.

“Going into the playoffs, everything has been a superstitious routine for me! My game day rituals became filming GRWMs and I just felt the need to keep them going,” she wrote on the post. “I know my page turned into a Knicks/KAT fan page but we’re still here!! Feeling so blessed to witness the amazing things happening in the city…what game day fits do you guys wanna see next? 🧡💙”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Jordyn Woods and Yasmine Lopez and giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kehlani, Erica Banks, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

