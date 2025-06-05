Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 98

It’s a beautiful day for thirst traps!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi making things Instagram official with baller boo, Stefon Diggs, DDG seeking a restraining order against Halle Bailey; Brian McKnight getting dragged AGAIN for his shady antics; Teyana Taylor further fueling romance rumors with Aaron Pierre, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series after causing commotion with her copious ClayCo cakes at this year’s Roots Picnic.

Big Mama shut down the stage at this year’s star-studded Roots Picnic where the “Big Energy” rapper stunned in a curve-caressing bodysuit that sent social media into a frenzy.

Fresh off the release of her new single, “Somebody,” Big Latto put on a show as one of the many highlights of the festival marred by complaints of logistical horrors that immediately went viral.

Known as a “spirited hub of boundless collaboration and unfettered creativity,” the festival featured headliners Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, and GloRilla along with Tems, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Jagged Edge, and more.

Fyre Fest comparisons aside, the Roots Picnic looked like a good time with buzzy performances based on videos that painted a different story than the backlash online.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Megan Thee Stallion and SZA giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Lexi Williams, the Clermont Twins, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.