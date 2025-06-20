Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 100

You know what it is!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Angela Simmons confirming her split from devoted DM whisperer Yo Gotti, Cardi B sharing the first full face photos of her daughter, Blossom, Doja Cat dragging fan for getting too handsy in viral video, Draya Michele and Jalen Green revealing the first photos of their daughter Lyght Green, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after shaking things up on Love Island USA.

The WAP rapper brought the inner-hot girl and hot boy out of the islanders who twerked a lil something for the Hot Girl Coach in the most entertaining challenge of the season.

And yes, our girl Olandria did THAT.

For those late to the Love Island party, the addictive series features 10 sexy singles searching for love in a beautiful Fijian villa.

Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face challenges with shocking twists, sharp left turns, and surprise guests.

Making things even juicier are the arrivals of new “bombshells” who force Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix and narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, the current season has social media in a chokehold with new episodes dropping every day at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Porsha Williams giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Dreka Gates, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.