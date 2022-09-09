Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Shereé‘s questionable She By Shereé launch, Mia splashing Wendy with a martini in the deliciously messy ‘RHOP’ Season 7 trailer, Chris Rock blasting Will Smith‘s slap apology, ‘P-Valley’ star J. Alphonse Nicholson getting emotional over his Lil Murda performance, social media hootin’ and hollerin’ over Honk For Jesus, Victoria Monét entering her star era at the ‘Made In America’ festival, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series after flirting real bad with Megan Thee Stallion.

While promoting her new album Traumazine, Meg dropped by Yung Miami’s Revolt TV podcast Caresha, Please for an extra spicy conversation that sent social media into a frenzy.

At one point, Megan shot her shot at Yung Miami after a very direct question asking if she liked girls. Megan countered with even more directness, stating: “I mean, I like what I like…I like you.”

Never the one to be outdone Miami quickly responded with: “You do? You’d f***k me?!”

Both laughed and shrugged it off before Caresha asked who would be on top if they had sex. According to Megan, that would be her.

This week’s compilation features Bernice Burgos, Alexis Skyy, and Griselda First Lady Armani Caesar delivering heat along with Kali giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ayisha Diaz, Raven Tracy, and Safaree‘s boo Kimbella Matos so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.