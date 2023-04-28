TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nicole Murphy winning the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. ‘King’ Daniel Garcia fight, Fantasia turning heads in a curve-caressing dress at CinemaCon, Halle Bailey‘s stunning rendition of ‘Part Of Your World’ hitting streaming platforms, Tariq going full Ghost on Power Book II: Ghost, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with premier Hollywood stunner Salma Hayek making her return to the series after setting off a swoonami across social media.

The Mexican bombshell revealed that “she feels renewed” whenever she jumps in the ocean, which may be the key to being FINE forever. Noted.

This comes less than two years after she stunned at the star-studded Eternals world premiere where she reminded everyone that she’s very much THAT girl in the multiverse and beyond.

Hayek, who posed for photos with her daughter Valentina on the cosmic carpet, turned heads in a revealing Black dress showcasing her thangin’ thangs that shattered social media.

In the polarizing Marvel film Eternals, she plays “Ajak”–the spiritual leader of the Eternals who keeps them focused on their mission from the Celestials. As a motherly figure, she’s the only one with the power to communicate with the Celestials.

“[Director] Chloé decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood… I’m not a mother. I’m an alien. I can’t have kids,” said Hayek in an interview with TotalFilm via ScreenRant. “However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it’s a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Zhao] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood.” “I need to guide them into things… we have a mission in life, in the world. A mother also needs to guide her kids,” Hayek continued. “When they misbehave, she will reprimand them, but always from the perspective of motherhood… There’s an empathy to it – although I’m not allowed to have empathy, because I’m an alien. So that makes it interesting…”

This week’s compilation features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Queen Naija, Hennessy Carolina, and Kaylar Will so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.