You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including smitten Swifty Travis Kelce seemingly confirming his Tay-Tayship, Nia Long calling out Ime Udoka‘s alleged mistress by name, the NFL unveiling Usher as the next Super Bowl performer, Ashanti and Mýa reminding everyone they’re 40-FINE, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with KeKe Palmer making her return to the series after slyly dodging questions about her relationship status with Usher-triggered baby daddy Darius Jackson.

https://instagram.com/keke/?img_index=1

In an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Palmer went full Neo in the The Matrix when asked about whether she’s still boo’d up with her baby daddy after their presumed split.

“Not y’all trying to get into it! They trying it on the Today show,” she joked. “We want to know if you’re happy,” Hager insisted, to which Palmer replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

When Kotb applied a lil pressure by asking if that meant gratitude “for the relationship…?” Palmer said, “Y’all not trying to be specific!”

“I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business,” Keke replied.

The new mother also revealed that she feels “sexier than ever” after welcoming her son Leodis Andrellton in February.

“I feel so empowered,” she told the co-hosts. “Your body has done something insane; you birth a body. So any insecurities or self-consciousness I had before really did wither away because, like, honey, I did something incredible.”

Keke Palmer tells Hoda and Jenna that having a baby gives her “a different energy.” Take a look at their conversation about motherhood and confidence: pic.twitter.com/CqzCoPkYtV — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 25, 2023

This week’s compilation features Ashanti delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Draya Michele, Joie Chavis, and Charlotte Lavish so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.