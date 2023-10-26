You deserve!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Dwight Howard admitting to meeting man for hook-up, Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams getting sentenced to 4 years in prison for Fraud, Tristan Thompson‘s ex Jordan Craig claiming the baller owes $224K in back child support, (caucasian) Michelle Williams shattering social media with her hilarious Justin Timberlake impression, Beyoncé actually speaking to her fans, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice returning to the series after making her SNL debut as a musical guest with help from her buddy pal Taylor Swift.

The trending rapper kicked off SNL’s 49th season premiere (hosted by Pete Davidson) with a performance of her hit single “In Ha Mood” and buzzy collab with emerging star Rema “Pretty Girl.”

With this latest nationally-televised appearance, the 23-year-old Bronx baddie continued her ascension to superstardom in a breakout year where she was honored as Rookie of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event.

“This is like my first award ever in life,” said Ice Spice. “I’m super proud and I just want to say thank you to my team for always working so hard…thank you everyone here at Billboard and thank you to my fans, period!”

The evening also included a concert event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop with headliner Metro Boomin and additional performances from Coi Leray, Armani White, Offset, NA, and DJ Jadaboo at The Novo in Los Angeles.

This week’s compilation features Rosa Acosta delivering heat along with Kanye‘s ex-boo Chaney Jones and Ravie Loso giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Daalischus, Amber Dyme, and Ellie The Empress so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.