Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 59

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by hilarious memes of THAT kooky Australian breakdancer, Kehlani’s messy baby daddy drama, Tyrese rocking fake facial hair during a performance, Keke Palmer reuniting with ex Darius Jackson, Skai Jackson’s arrest for domestic battery, Halle Berry celebrating her 58th birthday, Big Mama Latto lighting up Atlanta with her ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ party, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rubi Rose making her return to the series after her Druski split with a split of her own.

https://twitter.com/RubiRose/status/1823109297049326073

The professional baddie was a subject of conversation during Druski’s recent appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show. During the interview, the popular comedian confirmed that his whirlwind swoonship with Rose was a wrap.

“Yeah, I’m single, man,” he revealed. “God blesses you sometimes with situations. It’s a learning situation. That’s what it’s all about.”

While he didn’t mention Rubi Rose by name, he insisted there’s no hard feelings and gushed about how well she’s doing in her own life, despite their split.

“[There wasn’t] nothing bad that happened,” he continued. “We just, you know – she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money, I’m doing the same… I learned that when you got a bad b***h, you can’t really…when you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber…it comes with a lot. And I don’t know if I was prepared yet. But I learned a lot from it, so I think I’m coming out of that [relationship] – you better have them pockets ready… I ain’t saying that’s what happened – you just gotta be ready. Because you don’t know when you’re gonna have to be pulling that wallet out…”

The confirmation from Druski comes nearly a month after Rose revealed that she was single.

During a brief interview with Rambo is Talking during Paris Fashion Week, Rubi was asked what her favorite love song is which didn’t seem like something she was in the mood to answer.

“F**k love,” she said back in June. “Okay, I’m single, guys.” She revealed before walking off.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kelis delivering heat along with Janelle Monáe and Kayla Nicole giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Serayah, K. Michelle, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.