Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! MORE Hilarious Tweets, Memes & More From The 2025 Met Gala

Everybody’s STILL buzzing over this year’s momentous Met Gala extravaganza that gave us dandy fashions and star-studded shenanigans headlined by Rihanna’s epic pregnancy Rih-veal, André 3000 rocking a whole entire piano on his back, and what was quite possibly the worst look in Met history.

As previously reported, this year’s gala celebrated Superfine: Tailoring Black Style (inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity) lead by co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as an honorary co-chair.

“I see dandyism as a set of rules and standards…that reflect a certain sophistication and well-traveled taste,” said Williams, who was adorned with thousands of pearls on his exquisite suit at the Met, in an interview with Vogue. “For Black people to hit that mark or exceed it, and be consistent with it, is a matter of pride,” he added. “And consistency garners respect.”

Bursting with Black excellence, the buzzy affair brought out a bevy of big names including a pregnant Rihanna, Usher, Doechii, Cardi B, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Diana Ross, Halle Berry, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige, Dapper Dan, Megan Thee Stallion, the always-anticipated duo, Zendaya and Law Roach, and many more.

While a few celebs nailed the theme (shoutout to Lizzo, Janelle Monaé, Jodie Tuner-Smith, Damson Idris, and Brian Tyree Henry!), others like Future left everyone’s flabbers gasted with his frizzle-frazzled new hairdo.

The distressed tresses? Is everything OK on Pluto??

