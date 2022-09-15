Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

TIDDAY TIME!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nicki Minaj‘s messy Twitter fingers, Rotimi responding to backlash over his Atlanta Falcons ‘Rise Up’ anthem, Raymond Santana dishing on his split with Deelishis, Kenan & Kel reuniting at the 2022 Emmys, Nick Cannon welcoming baby #9, Wendy Williams entering a wellness facility, Lil Baby going diamond, Snoop linking up with Sanaa, our new ‘Little Mermaid’ Halle Bailey shattering the internet, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series while serving looks and turning heads during New York Fashion Week.

This comes a few weeks after she stunned with her sculpted physique and slither of side bewb at the star-studded ‘Me Time’ world premiere in Los Angeles.

Styled by Elly Karamoh, Harvey commanded the carpet in a unique (*Beyoncé voice*) Greg Lauren dress complete with a rustic hoodie.

“Marjorie and Steve Harvey believed in me and my vision before many,” said Karamoh in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, adding, “and I am forever in debt to them. Besides Mr. Harvey being my client, he is also my mentor and a great example of a father figure.”

This week’s compilation features delivering heat along with Yung Miami, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyrese‘s boo Zelie Timothy giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Nicki Minaj, Blac Chyna, and Kash Doll so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.