TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Queen Bey teasing a hair-related launch, Angela Simmons gifting Yo Gotti a Tesla for his birthday, Gabby Union revealing she splits everything 50/50 with Dwyane Wade, Sabrina Elba bawwwdying the blue carpet at the Little Mermaid UK premiere, Ja Morant getting suspended AGAIN, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Janelle Monáe making her return to the series after tiddaying tremendously in her visually delicious ‘Lipstick Lover’ video.

The cinematic aphrodisiac features sexy shenanigans from melanin-kissed baddies in a water-splashed pleasure paradise with toys, tongue-flicks, and tiddays. Lots of tiddays. Oh yes, it’s quite the massssterpiece.

Check out the screen-lickable visuals below:

And for those wondering if this is just a phase, well, it’s not.

Titties out for the next 15 years. 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 11, 2023

Monáe revealed that the super sexy single appears on her upcoming new album The Age of Pleasure–her first since 2018’s Dirty Computer.

“That song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I write this song years ago?’” said Monáe in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Because if you know me… Today, I don’t have on any red lipstick, but I’m always in red lipstick. And there have been so many instances where I’ve made out with somebody at a party, and it’s dark. Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I’ve made out with, lipstick all over their face.”

This week’s compilation features Saweetie delivering heat along with Draya Michele and Tahiry Jose giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joseline Hernandez, LightSkinKeisha, and Mia Mercy so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.