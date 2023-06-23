You know what it is!
Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid buzzy celebrity headlines including RHOP alum Monique Samuels filing for divorce from Chris Samuels, Cardi B re-dragging Tasha K for criticizing her behavior after Takeoff‘s tragic death, multiple John Boyegas taking over the They Cloned Tyrone premiere, Keyshia Cole serving R&Bawwwdy at the world premiere of her Lifetime biopic This Is My Story, and much more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Porsha
Williams Guobadia making her return to the series after teasing a potent
The former Real Housewife of Atlanta appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live alongside Gizelle Bryant to dish on their adventures in Thailand.
While there, the popular reality maven also answered a question about a possible #RHOA return.
“I knew that would be the number one question,” said Porsha who ditched her peach after season 13. “I think you said [I was on] a break,” she added to Andy Cohen who clarified that he called it a “pause.”
“That might be possible,” Porsha continued. “I’d say, never say never.”
Would you like to see @Porsha4real return to #RHOA next season? 👀 #WWHL
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) March 27, 2023
As previously reported, Porsha officially confirmed her #RHOA exit in September 2021.
She went on to film her Porsha Family Matters spinoff showcasing her speedy swoonship with Simon Guobadia while attempting to blend her family with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley’s.
The chaotic show that included a physical altercation lasted a single season.
Luckily, the drama has subsided and Porsha’s happily married to her businessman bae.
This week’s compilation features Queen Naija delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos and Brittany Renner giving us what we needed.
There’s also big baddie energy from Justine Skye, Yasmine Lopez, and Jai Nice so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
