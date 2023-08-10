Thirst trap o’clock!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including the historic Riverfront Rumble in Montgomery, Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara announcing she’s expecting baby no. 3 with Russell Wilson, Da Brat and Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart sharing the first photos of their son, Carlee Russell‘s ex-boo Thomar Latrell Simmons appearing at “Search And Rescue”-themed party, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ice Spice making her return to the series after being crowned Rookie of the Year at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event.

“This is like my first award ever in life,” she said. “I’m super proud and I just want to say thank you to my team for always working so hard…thank you everyone here at Billboard and thank you to my fans, period!”

The Bronx baddie Ice Spice was honored alongside Executive of the Year honoree Larry Jackson, Founder of Gamma–an emerging media company with Usher and Rick Ross on the roster–and Hip-Hop Hall of Fame inductees, Lil Wayne and Nas.

The evening also included a concert celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with headliner Metro Boomin and additional performances from NAV, Offset, Coi Leray, Armani White, and DJ Jadaboo at The Novo in Los Angeles.

This week’s compilation features SZA delivering heat along with Lori Harvey and Queen of Vacays Ashanti.

There’s also big baddie energy from Janelle Monáe, Jayda Wayda, and Draya Michele so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.