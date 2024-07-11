Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 54

You know why we’re here!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by the 30th Anniversary of Essence Fest, Steve Harvey getting dragged for asking Megan Thee Stallion a Family Feud question about feet, Porsha Williams being ordered to spill the beans about her alleged somethingship with Future, Andre 3000 revealing Pimp C was mad at him over ‘Int’l Players Anthem’ verse, Meagan Good stunning at the Divorce In The Black premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Fletcher making her return to the series after being gifted with another stunning luxury car for her birthday from her big bagg’d boo thang MoneyBagg Yo.

The famed Fashion Novette posted the reveal of her matte black Lamborghini which joins her ever-growing collection of lavish vehicles gifted by her man, her man, her man.

Whew, must be niiiiice!

This latest extravagant gift comes after the booty-bouncing baddie received a Lambo truck AND Bentley SUV in 2020. A year later, Big Bagg gifted her a Rolls Royce. In 2022, Bagg copped her another Bentley and switched things up with a Range Rover for her birthday last year.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with India Love and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kakey, Brittany Renner, Gracie Bon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.