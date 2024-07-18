Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 55

You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by the now-infamous Trump rally shooting, Tyler Perry’s hilariously unserious Drama Divorce In The Black, Meagan Good addressing the viral clip of Michael Ealy picking her up in front of Jonathan Majors, Denzel bringing to New York to Rome in the Gladiator II trailer, Bronny James already making waves in the NBA, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after setting St. Lucia Carnival ABLAZE with her Gawdly bawwwdy.

In now-viral videos, the “Have Mercy” singer can be seen clapping her copious cakes at the famed Carnival where she stunned in an flawlessly feathered outfit while setting off massive thirst typhoons across social media

The 26-year-star reunited with Legends Carnival–St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP band–for more cake-shaking shenanigans with beautiful people in one of the Caribbean’s prettiest islands.

Oh yes, a timeeee was had by the bacchanal baddie who shared a series of viral videos that sent fans (and everyone else) into a FRENZY.

At this point, it’s safe to say Chlöe is the baddest natural baddie in the game (not named Megan). Seriously, look at the material.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Summer Walker and Bernice Burgos giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Karrueche, Ari Fletcher, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.