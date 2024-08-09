Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 58

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Kamala Harris picking friendly neighborhood Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, Rihanna setting Crop Over ablaze with her post-pregnancy bawwwdy, Yung Miami finally addressing the ongoing Diddy saga, Lauryn Hill blaming the media for the Fugees Tour cancellation, Drake dropping off a 100 GB care package for fans, the USA dominating the Paris Olympics, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with SZA making her return to the series after revealing that she’s ready to find her man, her man, her man.

In now viral tweet, the “Snooze” singer posted a bat signal for her husband to come and find her.

“I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think I can’t breathe I can’t BE,” she wrote. “I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT AAAAHHHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE !!!” she wrote.

The post comes just weeks after she admitted she can catch people’s attention but can’t keep them interested.

On Chicken Shop Date, host Amanda Dimoldenberg shared that she had difficulty getting a second date, and SZA promptly agreed.

“I feel like I can catch ’em, but I cannot keep ’em,” the “Kill Bill” singer admitted. “They get with me and they realize I’m f**king weird, and then it’s just like, ‘Aight.’”

The St. Louis native also said that her famous figure may also give people the wrong impression about her personality and interests.

“The butt makes it seem like it’s normal. On the outside, like, I wanna shake a** and do all the normal things. But I also wanna just, like… I wanna swim in the swamp and I wanna, like, collect methane gas with my man. That’s my type of s**t,” she admitted.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features India Love delivering heat along with the Clermont Twins giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Mia Mercy, Dulce Moon, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.