1 of 8 ❯ ❮

of 8

KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black A super sweet Christmas engagement, “Sistas” stars KJ Smith ad Skyh Alvester Black recently went from being beautifully booed up to a future Mr. and Mrs. After going public with their romance in September, Skyh popped up the question over Christmas in front of family and friends in Miami. “Thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support,” an elated KJ captioned a recap of the special moment. “Thank you to my family and friends for sharing this moment with me and for keeping such a huge surprise a secret 🤣🤣. This is definitely the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate❤️ I love you @skyhblack unconditionally!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Smith (@kjsmithofficial) Black responded to her post with “Best day of my life so far ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Smith (@kjsmithofficial)

Continue Slideshow