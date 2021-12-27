In 2021 love was in the air, especially for some celebrity couples who made things all the way official.
As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who proudly posted their love and sparked heart-eye goo and/or raised eyebrows across the Internet. From super-secret and swoon-worthy nuptials to shocking, highly contested engagements, see 2021’s headline-making lovers.
Issa Rae And Louis Diame
Back in July, Issa Rae surprised the world when she posted pics from a “photo shoot” that turned out to be her wedding to her longtime love Louis Diame.
The couple tied the knot in the South of France at the legendary Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat.
“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress,” Issa captioned her post.” B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she joked in the caption. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”
Issa wore a custom Vera Wang dress alongside her businessman bae who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.
KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black
A super sweet Christmas engagement, “Sistas” stars KJ Smith ad Skyh Alvester Black recently went from being beautifully booed up to a future Mr. and Mrs.
After going public with their romance in September, Skyh popped up the question over Christmas in front of family and friends in Miami.
“Thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support,” an elated KJ captioned a recap of the special moment. “Thank you to my family and friends for sharing this moment with me and for keeping such a huge surprise a secret 🤣🤣. This is definitely the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate❤️ I love you @skyhblack unconditionally!”
Black responded to her post with “Best day of my life so far ❤️”
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai became Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins on March 27 and the “The Real” co-host and the Snowman look like they couldn’t be happier.
Jeezy and Jeannie were wed in the open garden at their ATL home against a backdrop of magnolia, birch, and maple trees after initially wanting to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France. Despite COVID derailing their plans, the couple’s intimate ceremony included Jeezy making his way down the aisle to “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Kem and the bride following afterward to “How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees.
Just a few months later the two had even bigger news; a baby! Jeannie announced in September that she and Jeezy are expecting their first child after previously miscarrying d just one month before their wedding.
The Jenkins recently held their second lavish baby shower.
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia
Back in March, Porsha Williams sent shockwaves across the Internet when she announced that she was engaged to still married businessman Simon Guobadia.
On Mother’s Day, Porsha posted photos of herself alongside her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley and Simon that she captioned;
“Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there ! 🎉 What a wonderful day!!”
Following that, she addressed speculation that she was seeing the businessman on Dish Nation. Instead of confirming or denying that they were indeed together, Porsha said she had a “new love” that she would confirm soon.
“I will say this, I am happy, I am in love with my new love and I’m excited about it,” said Porsha. “God is good, my family is amazing—they support me. I will dish on it a little later.”
Then, the big reveal came in the form of a coupled pic of Porsha and Simon together on a boat ride.
In the caption, Porsha confirmed that she and Simon had only been dating for one month but they were already “crazy in love.” She also noted that she had nothing to do with him filing for divorce earlier this year. Porsha also addressed the elephant in the room, Simon’s estranged wife Falynn Guobadia who filmed alongside Porsha on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to Porsha, she and Falynn were not friends. Porsha also praised her ex Dennis for agreeing to co-parent their daughter PJ alongside Simon and incorrectly claimed that Simon’s divorce was final.
“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.
Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!
It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P
Simon proposed to Porsha with a 12-15 carat diamond ring worth an estimated $750K.
Porsha’s since followed up and given Simon a ring of his own.
Falynn Pina And Jaylan Banks
In related news, back in October Porsha’s former “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” coworker Falynn Pina announced her engagement.
The ex-wife of Simon Guobadia announced her engagement to boyfriend Jaylan Banks despite them previously being “platonic best friends” as Jaylan worked as her assistant.
“I said YES!!!” Falynn captioned a pic of a shiny new rock on her finger. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina.”
The news also came after the reality star announced that she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl, her fourth child, with Jaylan. Falynn posted a pic of their absolutely adorable daughter this week.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
In white folks news, another couple that went from friends to lovers is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
According to E! News the friends/neighbors had always had sparks but they kept them at bay.
“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney,” the insider leaked. “The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”
Fast forward to October and the couple got engaged. The romantic proposal went down on Sunday, October 17, when the Blink 182 drummer set up an uber-romantic flower arrangement on the beach in Southern California.
Travis gifted Kourtney a Lorraine Schwartz ring that featured a flawless diamond.
Kardashian has never been engaged or married before but shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex, Scott Disick, whom fans think is reeling about the news.
Barker was previously married to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, plus stepdaughter Atiana, 22. He and Moakler split in 2008. The musician was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.
India Royale And Lil Durk
Last month, Lil Durk popped the question to his longtime love India Royale. The rapper popped the question in Chicago during WGCI’s Big Jam concert held at the United Center. After dropping down to one knee, Durk told his girlfriend of four years;
“I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’ve been the realest to me, do you wanna be my wife?”
The couple shares a daughter, Willow Banks.
