Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 65

You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by Cardi B and Offset dragging each other on social media, Victoria Monét confirming her split with baby daddy John Gaines, Tia Mowry clarifying comments about no longer being close with her twin Tamara, Halle Berry promoting her Horror Thriller ‘Never Let Go’ with viral distressed wig challenge, Warner Bros. dropping the long-awaited trailer for Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s mysterious vampire epic SINNERS, Denzel dazzling and delighting in the new Gladiator II trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angela Simmons making her return to the series after enjoying a luxurious vacation with her boo thang Yo Gotti for her 37th birthday.

According to Essence, the entrepreneur soaked up sun at a luxurious caveside villa situated in the Utah Mountains. In a video shared by the “Rake It Up” rapper, Angela gazed at a stunning pool outside of their villa overlooking a breathtaking mountain. Whew, the wealth!

Yo Gotti topped off the birthday celebration by surprising his longtime boo with a silver snakeskin Hermes bag and a matching Hermes watch adorned with glistening diamonds.

Fans also flooded the comments to celebrate the former reality TV star’s birthday and applaud Gotti for his heartfelt flexes and the stellar Utah trip.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and India Love giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Keyshia Cole, the Clermont Twins, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.